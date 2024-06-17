Strategic Ohio Council for Higher Education visits Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

Tech. Sgt. Jeanne Caron, 445th Airlift Wing, briefs a student from the Strategic Ohio Council for Higher Education group tour inside of a C-17 Globemaster III on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, June 13, 2024. The tour also included visits to the Air Force Research Laboratory and the National Air and Space Intelligence Center for students to explore various in-demand career opportunities at Wright-Patt AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Zion Dillahunt)

