Kentucky Guard celebrates 232nd birthday

U.S. Air Force Airman Makenna Rollins, left, a supply technician in the Kentucky Air National Guard, and U.S. Army Sgt. Jensen Humphrey, right, a paralegal specialist in the Kentucky Army National Guard, assist U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Haldane Lamberton, adjutant general of the Commonwealth of Kentucky, in cutting a cake to mark the 232nd birthday of the Kentucky Guard during a ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., June 20, 2024. The Kentucky Guard, which was established by Gov. Isaac Shelby on June 24, 1792, is comprised of more than 6,000 Soldiers and over 1,100 Airmen stationed across the Commonwealth. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)

