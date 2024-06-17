Andy Dickson, command historian for the Kentucky National Guard, speaks during an event celebrating the 232nd birthday of the organization at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., June 20, 2024. The Kentucky Guard, which was established by Gov. Isaac Shelby on June 24, 1792, is comprised of more than 6,000 Soldiers and over 1,100 Airmen stationed across the Commonwealth. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.20.2024 Date Posted: 06.24.2024 08:28 Photo ID: 8493660 VIRIN: 240620-Z-VT419-1836 Resolution: 2000x3000 Size: 3.02 MB Location: LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kentucky Guard celebrates 232nd birthday [Image 5 of 5], by Dale Greer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.