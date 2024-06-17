Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kentucky Guard celebrates 232nd birthday [Image 1 of 5]

    Kentucky Guard celebrates 232nd birthday

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2024

    Photo by Dale Greer 

    123rd Airlift Wing

    Members of the Kentucky National Guard observed the organization’s 232nd birthday with a ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., June 20, 2024. The Kentucky Guard, which was established by Gov. Isaac Shelby on June 24, 1792, is comprised of more than 6,000 Soldiers and over 1,100 Airmen stationed across the Commonwealth. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)

    This work, Kentucky Guard celebrates 232nd birthday [Image 5 of 5], by Dale Greer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Kentucky National Guard
    Birthday
    Kentucky Air National Guard
    Kentucky Army National Guard

