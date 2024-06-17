Kentucky Guard celebrates 232nd birthday

Members of the Kentucky National Guard observed the organization’s 232nd birthday with a ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., June 20, 2024. The Kentucky Guard, which was established by Gov. Isaac Shelby on June 24, 1792, is comprised of more than 6,000 Soldiers and over 1,100 Airmen stationed across the Commonwealth. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)
Kentucky National Guard celebrates 232nd birthday
