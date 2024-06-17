U.S. Army air defender from Echo Battery, 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery, pose for a photo engages first hostile target during a nighttime convoy live-fire operation training June 9 in Grafenwoehr, Germany. During the training, the unit executed tactical operations, engaged hostile targets using night vision goggles, and conducted recovery operations under fire with a HEMTT wrecker. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2024 07:00
|Photo ID:
|8493541
|VIRIN:
|240609-A-JK865-6759
|Resolution:
|6420x5136
|Size:
|4 MB
|Location:
|BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Echo Battery, 5-4 ADA Conducts Convoy Live Fire Training [Image 11 of 11], by SGT Yesenia Cadavid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT