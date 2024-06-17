Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Echo Battery, 5-4 ADA Conducts Convoy Live Fire Training [Image 1 of 11]

    Echo Battery, 5-4 ADA Conducts Convoy Live Fire Training

    BAYERN, GERMANY

    06.09.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army air defenders from Echo Battery, 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery, pose for a photo before their nighttime convoy live-fire operations training June 9 in Grafenwoehr, Germany. During the training, the unit executed tactical operations, engaged hostile targets using night vision goggles, and conducted recovery operations under fire with a HEMTT wrecker. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2024
    Date Posted: 06.24.2024 07:01
    VIRIN: 240609-A-JK865-3149
    Location: BAYERN, DE
    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    AirDefense
    target_news_europe
    ShieldofVictory
    LSGE24

