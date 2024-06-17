Echo Battery, 5-4 ADA Conducts Convoy Live Fire Training

U.S. Army air defenders from Echo Battery, 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery, prepare for their nighttime convoy live-fire operation training June 9 in Grafenwoehr, Germany. During the training, the unit executed tactical operations, engaged hostile targets using night vision goggles, and conducted recovery operations under fire with a HEMTT wrecker. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid)

