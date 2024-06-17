RAF Mildenhall Airmen compete in Wing Sports Day event

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing Staff Agencies won the best squadron award at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, June 21, 2024. Airmen from various squadrons participated in the annual Wing Sports Day event by competing against one another in events such as a 5K run, volleyball, bowling, soccer, and pinball tournaments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alvaro Villagomez)

