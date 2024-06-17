RAF Mildenhall Airmen compete in Wing Sports Day event

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Cody Mott, 100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs apprentice, competes in a bowling tournament at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, June 21, 2024. Airmen from various squadrons competed against one another during the annual Wing Sports Day event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alvaro Villagomez)

