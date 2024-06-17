U.S. Airmen assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing compete against each other in a soccer tournament at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, June 21, 2024. Airmen from various squadrons competed against one another during the annual Wing Sports Day event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alvaro Villagomez)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2024 05:50
|Photo ID:
|8493530
|VIRIN:
|240621-F-AB266-2005
|Resolution:
|5154x3436
|Size:
|4.47 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, RAF Mildenhall Airmen compete in Wing Sports Day event [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT