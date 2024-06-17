Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Valiant Shield 24: CLB 13 Mass Casualty Training [Image 3 of 9]

    Valiant Shield 24: CLB 13 Mass Casualty Training

    AIRAI, PALAU

    06.17.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Hannah Hollerud 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Battalion 13, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics, transport a role-playing casualty during a mass casualty training event in support of exercise Valiant Shield 24 at Palau International Airport, Airai, Palau, June 17, 2024. During the event, role-playing casualties were transferred from the Palau International Airport to the Role 2 medical field hospital in Palau, demonstrating the joint force’s ability to swiftly triage, transfer and treat patients across the western Pacific. I Marine Expeditionary Force conducts exercises like Valiant Shield to enhance interoperability with allied and partner forces and expand the operational capability of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Hannah Hollerud)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2024
    Date Posted: 06.24.2024 03:46
    Photo ID: 8493442
    VIRIN: 240617-M-JC323-1132
    Resolution: 2955x4433
    Size: 7.14 MB
    Location: AIRAI, PW
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Valiant Shield 24: CLB 13 Mass Casualty Training [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Hannah Hollerud, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Valiant Shield 24: CLB 13 Mass Casualty Training
    Valiant Shield 24: CLB 13 Mass Casualty Training
    Valiant Shield 24: CLB 13 Mass Casualty Training
    Valiant Shield 24: CLB 13 Mass Casualty Training
    Valiant Shield 24: CLB 13 Mass Casualty Training
    Valiant Shield 24: CLB 13 Mass Casualty Training
    Valiant Shield 24: CLB 13 Mass Casualty Training
    Valiant Shield 24: CLB 13 Mass Casualty Training
    Valiant Shield 24: CLB 13 Mass Casualty Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marine Corps
    VS
    ValiantShield
    INDOPACOM
    VS24
    IMEFSummerSeries

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT