U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Battalion 13, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics, transport a role-playing casualty during a mass casualty training event in support of exercise Valiant Shield 24 at Palau International Airport, Airai, Palau, June 17, 2024. During the event, role-playing casualties were transferred from the Palau International Airport to the Role 2 medical field hospital in Palau, demonstrating the joint force’s ability to swiftly triage, transfer and treat patients across the western Pacific. I Marine Expeditionary Force conducts exercises like Valiant Shield to enhance interoperability with allied and partner forces and expand the operational capability of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Hannah Hollerud)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2024 Date Posted: 06.24.2024 03:46 Photo ID: 8493444 VIRIN: 240617-M-JC323-1150 Resolution: 6089x4059 Size: 12.46 MB Location: AIRAI, PW Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Valiant Shield 24: CLB 13 Mass Casualty Training [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Hannah Hollerud, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.