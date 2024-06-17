Valiant Shield 24: CLB 13 Mass Casualty Training

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jeydan Fifer, a heavy equipment operator with Combat Logistics Battalion 13, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics, and a native of Hobart, Indiana, holds security during a mass casualty training event in support of exercise Valiant Shield 24 at Camp Katuu, Airai, Palau, June 17, 2024. During the event, simulated casualties were transferred from the Palau International Airport to the Role 2 xmedical field hospital in Palau, demonstrating the joint force’s ability to swiftly triage, transfer and treat patients across the western Pacific. I Marine Expeditionary Force conducts exercises like Valiant Shield to enhance interoperability with allied and partner forces and expand the operational capability of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Hannah Hollerud)

