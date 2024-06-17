A U.S. Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians members assigned to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing, use a robot to find a simulated bomb while participating in a training exercise with Security Forces members, Military Working Dogs and handlers at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 6, 2024. The training consisted of a simulated unauthorized entry with a bomb threat, enabling a joint effort in preparation to handle a real-world emergency. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2024 02:52
|Photo ID:
|8493439
|VIRIN:
|240614-Z-YH478-1134
|Resolution:
|5504x8256
|Size:
|16.9 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
This work, SFS and EOD's joint effort training [Image 18 of 18], by TSgt Mercedee Wilds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
