SFS and EOD's joint effort training

A U.S. Air Force Security Forces Military Working Dogs and handlers assigned to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing, participate in a training exercise with Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 6, 2024. The training consisted of a simulated unauthorized entry with a bomb threat, enabling a joint effort in preparation to handle a real-world emergency. (U.S. Air Force photo)

Date Taken: 06.14.2024 Date Posted: 06.24.2024 [Image 18 of 18], by TSgt Mercedee Wilds