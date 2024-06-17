Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SFS and EOD's joint effort training [Image 18 of 18]

    SFS and EOD's joint effort training

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    06.14.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Mercedee Wilds 

    United States Air Forces Central         

    A U.S. Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians members assigned to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing, use a robot to find a simulated bomb while participating in a training exercise with Security Forces members, Military Working Dogs and handlers at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 6, 2024. The training consisted of a simulated unauthorized entry with a bomb threat, enabling a joint effort in preparation to handle a real-world emergency. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.24.2024 02:52
    Photo ID: 8493441
    VIRIN: 240614-Z-YH478-1132
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 19.14 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SFS and EOD's joint effort training [Image 18 of 18], by TSgt Mercedee Wilds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Robot
    CENTCOM
    Military Working Dogs
    Security Forces
    EOD

