    GINOWAN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.22.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Brody Robertson 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    Members of RN Entertainment Studio perform a live dance during Ginowan Love One Family at Okinawa Catholic Junior and Senior High School, Okinawa, Japan, June 22, 2024. The Ginowan Love One Family event is a community relations project that brought together over 500 Marines, Sailors, and local Okinawa residents to participate in sport competitions and watch performances from local dance groups. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brody Robertson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Over 500 gather for community event | Ginowan Love One Family [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Brody Robertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Volunteer
    Japan
    Okinawa
    Navy
    Marines
    Ginowan

