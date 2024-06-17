Over 500 gather for community event | Ginowan Love One Family

U.S. Marines, Navy Sailors, and local Okinawa residents play basketball during Ginowan Love One Family at Okinawa Catholic Junior and Senior High School, Okinawa, Japan, June 22, 2024. The Ginowan Love One Family event is a community relations project that brought together over 500 Marines, Sailors, and local Okinawa residents to participate in sport competitions and watch performances from local dance groups. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brody Robertson)

Date Taken: 06.22.2024