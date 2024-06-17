Boxer Celebrates 126th Hospital Corpsman Birthday

Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Nicolas Lewis, assigned to USS Boxer (LHD 4), and a native of Woodlake, California, recites a poem during the Hospital Corpsman 126th birthday observance on the mess decks, June 17, 2024. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kelsey J. Eades)
