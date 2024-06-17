Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Boxer Celebrates 126th Hospital Corpsman Birthday [Image 5 of 10]

    Boxer Celebrates 126th Hospital Corpsman Birthday

    NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kelsey Eades    

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Master Chief Hospital Corpsman Jason Juarez, force hospital corpsman assigned to Naval Air Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, and a native of Denver, Colorado, speaks to Sailors and Marines assigned to USS Boxer (LHD 4) on the mess decks during the Hospital Corpsman 126th birthday observance, June 17, 2024. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kelsey J. Eades)

    This work, Boxer Celebrates 126th Hospital Corpsman Birthday [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Kelsey Eades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

