Sailors and Marines assigned to USS Boxer (LHD 4) reenact the iconic raising of the American flag during the Battle of Iwo Jima on the mess decks during the Hospital Corpsman 126th birthday observance, June 17, 2024. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kelsey J. Eades)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.16.2024 Date Posted: 06.23.2024 21:34 Photo ID: 8493099 VIRIN: 240617-N-VR594-1023 Resolution: 5130x4160 Size: 933.83 KB Location: NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Boxer Celebrates 126th Hospital Corpsman Birthday [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Kelsey Eades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.