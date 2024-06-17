Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Officials cut ribbon on new communication center at Camp Mujuk, South Korea [Image 4 of 4]

    Officials cut ribbon on new communication center at Camp Mujuk, South Korea

    CAMP MUJUK, SOUTH KOREA

    06.20.2024

    Photo by Rachel Napolitan 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Far East District joined representatives from Camp Mujuk and the Republic of Korea Ministry of National Defense – Defense Installation Agency (MND-DIA) to cut the ribbon on a new communication center at Camp Mujuk, South Korea, on June 20, 2024. At 3,200 square feet, the $6.2 million facility will enhance readiness at the Marine installation. (US Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)

    This work, Officials cut ribbon on new communication center at Camp Mujuk, South Korea [Image 4 of 4], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

