Officials cut ribbon on new communication center at Camp Mujuk, South Korea

Col. Ronnie D. Michael, Camp Mujuk commander, delivers remarks at a ribbon cutting ceremony on June 20, 2024, at the installation. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Far East District joined representatives from Camp Mujuk and the Republic of Korea Ministry of National Defense – Defense Installation Agency (MND-DIA) to cut the ribbon on a new communication center. At 3,200 square feet, the $6.2 million facility will enhance readiness at the Marine installation. (US Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)

