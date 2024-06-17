The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Far East District joined representatives from Camp Mujuk and the Republic of Korea Ministry of National Defense – Defense Installation Agency (MND-DIA) to cut the ribbon on a new communication center at Camp Mujuk, South Korea, on June 20, 2024. At 3,200 square feet, the $6.2 million facility will enhance readiness at the Marine installation. (US Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2024 19:59
|Photo ID:
|8493058
|VIRIN:
|240620-A-QR280-1014
|Resolution:
|4496x3000
|Size:
|7.99 MB
|Location:
|CAMP MUJUK, KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Officials cut ribbon on new communication center at Camp Mujuk, South Korea [Image 4 of 4], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT