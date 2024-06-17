Army Reserve medics ensure success, less attrition for West Point SLE 2024

U.S. Army Reserve Philip Palmer, right, a family medicine physician assigned to the San Antonio-based 7210th Medical Support Unit, speaks with U.S. Army Reserve Maj. Michael Bolduc, the medical officer-in-charge for the Admissions Department at U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y., during the cadet fitness assessment of the second iteration of Summer Leaders Experience 2024 at U.S. Military Academy in West Point, N.Y., June 9, 2024. Palmer was also the medical OIC of both the Army Reserve Medical Command and 3rd Medical Command (Deployment Support) medical team responsible for medical assistance, triage and transport for approximately 1,100 cadet candidates who participated in SLE 2024. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Hernandez)

