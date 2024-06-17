Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve medics ensure success, less attrition for West Point SLE 2024 [Image 1 of 4]

    Army Reserve medics ensure success, less attrition for West Point SLE 2024

    WEST POINT, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Hernandez 

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sgt. John Bertraga, a practical nurse assigned to the San Antonio-based 7210th Medical Support Unit, pulls out a hydration pack to showcase the composition of his medical aid bag during his individual and unit support of Summer Leaders Experience 2024 at U.S. Military Academy in West Point, N.Y., June 6, 2024. Bertraga is one of eight Soldiers from the 7210th MSU selected to provide triage and medical assistance to approximately 1,100 cadet candidates during both iterations of SLE 2024. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Hernandez)

    This work, Army Reserve medics ensure success, less attrition for West Point SLE 2024 [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Christopher Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Reserve medics ensure success, less attrition for West Point SLE 2024

    cadet
    AR-MEDCOM
    Army Reserve Medical Command
    West Point
    SLE
    Summer Leaders Experience

