Army Reserve medics ensure success, less attrition for West Point SLE 2024

U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sgt. John Bertraga, a practical nurse assigned to the San Antonio-based 7210th Medical Support Unit, pulls out a hydration pack to showcase the composition of his medical aid bag during his individual and unit support of Summer Leaders Experience 2024 at U.S. Military Academy in West Point, N.Y., June 6, 2024. Bertraga is one of eight Soldiers from the 7210th MSU selected to provide triage and medical assistance to approximately 1,100 cadet candidates during both iterations of SLE 2024. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Hernandez)

