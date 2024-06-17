Army Reserve medics ensure success, less attrition for West Point SLE 2024

U.S. Army Reserve Maj. David Jones of the San Antonio-based 7210th Medical Support Unit, reviews the list of medications and requisite medical needs for cadet candidates enrolled in the second iteration of Summer Leaders Experience 2024 at U.S. Military Academy in West Point, N.Y., June 8, 2024. Smith is part of the team of 18 medical Soldiers from both Army Reserve and 3rd Medical Command (Deployment Support) tapped to provide medical assistance and support for illnesses and injuries sustained by cadet candidates during SLE 2024. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Hernandez)

