U.S. Army Capt. Mike Bates, a logistics officer assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters “Hold ‘Em” Company and Pfc. Tyler Baldwin, an infantry soldier assigned to Bravo “Bad Bet” Company, both 2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, from Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, talk strategy before Baldwin’s breaststroke race during a swim meet in Lomza, June 22, 2024. U.S. Army soldiers and Polish service members took part in various swim events with members of the local community. The 1st Cavalry Division and Task Force Pegasus recognize the importance of connecting with local communities throughout Europe. Through community engagements, they continue to strengthen the bonds between local communities, assuring NATO allies of the partnership and cooperation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Cecil Elliott II)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.22.2024 Date Posted: 06.23.2024 07:22 Photo ID: 8492685 VIRIN: 240622-Z-JU958-1212 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.13 MB Location: LOMZA, PL Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army participates with Polish service members in Lomza swim meet [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Cecil Elliott II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.