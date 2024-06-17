U.S. Army participates with Polish service members in Lomza swim meet

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. William Stow, an M1 armor crewman assigned to Alpha “Ares” Company, leaps over Sgt. Austin Pagano, a medic assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters “Hold ‘Em” Company, while Spc. Kali Ecton, a supply specialist assigned to Charlie “Wild Card” Company and Capt. Mike Bates, a logistics officer assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters “Hold ‘Em” Company, all with 2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, from Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, look on during the medley relay race of a swim meet held in Lomza, June 22, 2024. U.S. Army soldiers and Polish service members took part in various swim events with members of the local community. The 1st Cavalry Division and Task Force Pegasus recognize the importance of connecting with local communities throughout Europe. Through community engagements, they continue to strengthen the bonds between local communities, assuring NATO allies of the partnership and cooperation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Cecil Elliott II)

