    U.S. Army participates with Polish service members in Lomza swim meet [Image 1 of 6]

    U.S. Army participates with Polish service members in Lomza swim meet

    LOMZA, POLAND

    06.22.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Cecil Elliott II 

    105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army soldiers from Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, stand by the pool as they receive information for a swim meet in Lomza, June 22, 2024. The soldiers and Polish service members took part in various swim events with members of the local community. The 1st Cavalry Division and Task Force Pegasus recognize the importance of connecting with local communities throughout Europe. Through community engagements, they continue to strengthen the bonds between local communities, assuring NATO allies of the partnership and cooperation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Cecil Elliott II)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2024
    Date Posted: 06.23.2024 07:23
    Photo ID: 8492682
    VIRIN: 240622-Z-JU958-1006
    Resolution: 6162x4224
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: LOMZA, PL
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    XVIII ABN Corps
    VCorps
    FirstTeam
    StrongerTogether
    LiveTheLegend
    target_news_europe

