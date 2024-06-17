Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander’s 5k/2-Mile Run/Walk held during 2024 Fort McCoy Army Birthday Celebration [Image 62 of 72]

    Commander’s 5k/2-Mile Run/Walk held during 2024 Fort McCoy Army Birthday Celebration

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2024

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                          

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Participants get a free breakfast and Army birthday T-shirts after crossing the finish line June 14, 2024, during the Commander’s 5k/2-Mile Run/Walk at Fort McCoy, Wis. The event was part of the Fort McCoy 2024 Army Birthday Celebration that observed the U.S. Army’s 249th birthday. Nearly 200 people participated in the run/walk. All participants received a free Army birthday t-shirt as well. Overall, the day’s activities also included a free lunch at McCoy’s Community Center, a cake-cutting ceremony, band music by the Army Reserve’s 204th Army Band, and more. The day’s birthday activities were organized by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.23.2024 01:24
    Photo ID: 8492481
    VIRIN: 240614-A-OK556-3508
    Resolution: 4808x3205
    Size: 2.6 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    Commander's 5k/2-Mile Run/Walk held during 2024 Fort McCoy Army Birthday Celebration
    Photo Story: Commander&rsquo;s 5k/2-Mile Run/Walk held during 2024 Fort McCoy Army Birthday Celebration

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    249th Army Birthday Celebration
    Army community observances
    Army people and workforce

