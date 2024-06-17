Commander’s 5k/2-Mile Run/Walk held during 2024 Fort McCoy Army Birthday Celebration

Participants get a free breakfast and Army birthday T-shirts after crossing the finish line June 14, 2024, during the Commander’s 5k/2-Mile Run/Walk at Fort McCoy, Wis. The event was part of the Fort McCoy 2024 Army Birthday Celebration that observed the U.S. Army’s 249th birthday. Nearly 200 people participated in the run/walk. All participants received a free Army birthday t-shirt as well. Overall, the day’s activities also included a free lunch at McCoy’s Community Center, a cake-cutting ceremony, band music by the Army Reserve’s 204th Army Band, and more. The day’s birthday activities were organized by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

