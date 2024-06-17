Photo Story: Commander’s 5k/2-Mile Run/Walk held during 2024 Fort McCoy Army Birthday Celebration

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Participants get a free breakfast and Army birthday T-shirts after crossing the finish...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Participants get a free breakfast and Army birthday T-shirts after crossing the finish line June 14, 2024, during the Commander’s 5k/2-Mile Run/Walk at Fort McCoy, Wis. The event was part of the Fort McCoy 2024 Army Birthday Celebration that observed the U.S. Army’s 249th birthday. Nearly 200 people participated in the run/walk. All participants received a free Army birthday t-shirt as well. Overall, the day’s activities also included a free lunch at McCoy’s Community Center, a cake-cutting ceremony, band music by the Army Reserve’s 204th Army Band, and more. The day’s birthday activities were organized by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Participants got a free breakfast and Army birthday T-shirts after crossing the finish line June 14, 2024, during the Commander’s 5k/2-Mile Run/Walk at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The event was part of the Fort McCoy 2024 Army Birthday Celebration that observed the U.S. Army’s 249th birthday.



Nearly 200 people participated in the run/walk. All participants received a free Army birthday t-shirt as well.



Overall, the day’s activities also included a free lunch at McCoy’s Community Center, a cake-cutting ceremony, band music by the Army Reserve’s 204th Army Band, and more.



The day’s birthday activities were organized by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”



Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”