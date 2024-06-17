Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Fitzgerald Live-fire Exercise

    USS Fitzgerald Live-fire Exercise

    PACIFIC OCEAN, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jordan Jennings 

    USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62)

    Pacific Ocean (June 22, 2024) Sailors calculate scores during a live-fire exercise aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62). Fitzgerald is underway in the 3rd Fleet area of operations as part of the basic phase to complete certifications and training events in preperation for future sustained operations at sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Jennings)

    Date Taken: 06.22.2024
    Date Posted: 06.22.2024 22:45
    Photo ID: 8492352
    VIRIN: 240622-N-YV347-2102
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 2.6 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Fitzgerald Live-fire Exercise [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Jordan Jennings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    live fire
    USS Fitzgerald
    US Navy

