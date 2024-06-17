USS Fitzgerald Fresh Water Wash Down

Pacific Ocean (June 22, 2024) Machinist Mate 3rd Class Sahil Shah sprays water on the deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) during a fresh water wash down. Fitzgerald is underway in the 3rd Fleet area of operations as part of the basic phase to complete certifications and training events in preperation for future sustained operations at sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Jennings)

