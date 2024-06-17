Pacific Ocean (June 22, 2024) Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 2nd Class Justin Warne from Nazareth, Penn., conducts training during a general quarters drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62). Fitzgerald is underway in the 3rd Fleet area of operations as part of the basic phase to complete certifications and training events in preperation for future sustained operations at sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Jennings)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.22.2024 Date Posted: 06.22.2024 22:45 Photo ID: 8492354 VIRIN: 240622-N-YV347-1002 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 4.84 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Fitzgerald Bridge Operations [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Jordan Jennings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.