Gen. Uchikura and Lt. Gen. Lenderman visit service members in Palau

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Steven Dodson, center right, the commanding officer of Marine Wing Support Squadron 373, Marine Air Control Group 38, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, speaks to Gen. Hiroaki Uchikura, left, Koku-Jieitai Japan Air Self Defense Force and U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Laura Lenderman, the Deputy Commander, Pacific Air Forces, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, during a visit to Palau National Airport, Airai, Palau, June 14, 2024. The United States and Japan alliance remains postured and ready to ensure the security and stability of the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Hannah Hollerud)

