Gen. Uchikura and Lt. Gen. Lenderman visit service members in Palau

Gen. Hiroaki Uchikura, Koku-Jieitai Japan Air Self-Defense Force, Chief of Staff and U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Laura Lenderman, the Deputy Commander, Pacific Air Forces, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, and the Deputy Theater Air Component Commander to the Commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, visit Palau National Airport, Airai, Palau, on June 14, 2024. The United States and Japan alliance remains postured and ready to ensure the security and stability of the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Hannah Hollerud)
|06.14.2024
|06.22.2024 20:11
|AIRAI, PW
