    Gen. Uchikura and Lt. Gen. Lenderman visit service members in Palau [Image 1 of 5]

    Gen. Uchikura and Lt. Gen. Lenderman visit service members in Palau

    AIRAI, PALAU

    06.14.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Hannah Hollerud 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    Gen. Hiroaki Uchikura, Koku-Jieitai Japan Air Self-Defense Force, Chief of Staff and U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Laura Lenderman, the Deputy Commander, Pacific Air Forces, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, and the Deputy Theater Air Component Commander to the Commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, visit Palau National Airport, Airai, Palau, on June 14, 2024. The United States and Japan alliance remains postured and ready to ensure the security and stability of the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Hannah Hollerud)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.22.2024 20:11
    Photo ID: 8492272
    VIRIN: 240614-M-JC323-1032
    Resolution: 5940x3960
    Size: 11.77 MB
    Location: AIRAI, PW
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gen. Uchikura and Lt. Gen. Lenderman visit service members in Palau [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Hannah Hollerud, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

