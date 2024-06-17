U.S. Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kenneth Lecompte, left, the fuels officer in charge with Marine Wing Support Squadron 373, Marine Air Control Group 38, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, speaks to Gen. Hiroaki Uchikura, right, Koku-Jieitai Japan Air Self-Defense Force and U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Laura Lenderman, the Deputy Commander, Pacific Air Forces, Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, during a visit to Palau National Airport, Airai, Palau, June 14, 2024. The United States and Japan alliance remains postured and ready to ensure the security and stability of the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Hannah Hollerud)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2024 20:11
|Photo ID:
|8492273
|VIRIN:
|240614-M-JC323-1042
|Resolution:
|5132x3421
|Size:
|10.16 MB
|Location:
|AIRAI, PW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Gen. Uchikura and Lt. Gen. Lenderman visit service members in Palau [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Hannah Hollerud, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
