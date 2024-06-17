U.S. Army 1st Lt. Danny Haki (far right), a civil affairs officer assigned to the 415th Civil Affairs Battalion, supporting 1st Cavalry Division, joins German Army Lt. Col. Martin Janowski (left), head joint staff intelligence director for NATO Force Integration Unit Lithuania, in planting a tree in the Padauguva Forest near Rukla, Lithuania, June 21, 2024. The forest is a historical site of the Lithuanian Forest Brothers, a group of partisans who fought Soviet insurgents from 1944 to 1953 during the occupation of the Baltic States. The 1st Cavalry Division and Task Force Pegasus recognize the importance of connecting with local communities throughout Europe. Through community engagements, they continue to strengthen the bonds between local communities, assuring NATO allies of the partnership and cooperation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Cecil Elliott)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.21.2024 Date Posted: 06.22.2024 10:17 Photo ID: 8491900 VIRIN: 240621-A-JU958-4807 Resolution: 3761x5641 Size: 4.75 MB Location: RUKLA, LT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army helps Lithuanian cadets honor Forest Brothers with land navigation event [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Cecil Elliott II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.