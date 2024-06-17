U.S. Army helps Lithuanian cadets honor Forest Brothers with land navigation event

Lukas Ramanaukas (center), an instructor at the Lithuanian General Povilas Plechavičius Cadet Lyceum, explains the logistics to a Royal Netherlands Army soldier (left) and U.S. Army 1st Lt. Danny Haki (right), a civil affairs officer assigned to the 415th Civil Affairs Battalion, supporting 1st Cavalry Division, for a Lithuanian cadet land navigation hike in honor of the Forest Brothers in the Padauguva Forest near Rukla, Lithuania, June 21, 2024. The Forest Brothers were a group of partisans who fought Soviet insurgents from 1944 to 1953 during the occupation of the Baltic States. The 1st Cavalry Division’s mission is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, strengthening interoperability with NATO allies and regional security partners, which provides competent and ready forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Cecil Elliott)

