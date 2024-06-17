Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army helps Lithuanian cadets honor Forest Brothers with land navigation event [Image 8 of 9]

    U.S. Army helps Lithuanian cadets honor Forest Brothers with land navigation event

    RUKLA, LITHUANIA

    06.21.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Cecil Elliott II 

    105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Lukas Ramanaukas (center), an instructor at the Lithuanian General Povilas Plechavičius Cadet Lyceum, explains the logistics to a Royal Netherlands Army soldier (left) and U.S. Army 1st Lt. Danny Haki (right), a civil affairs officer assigned to the 415th Civil Affairs Battalion, supporting 1st Cavalry Division, for a Lithuanian cadet land navigation hike in honor of the Forest Brothers in the Padauguva Forest near Rukla, Lithuania, June 21, 2024. The Forest Brothers were a group of partisans who fought Soviet insurgents from 1944 to 1953 during the occupation of the Baltic States. The 1st Cavalry Division’s mission is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, strengthening interoperability with NATO allies and regional security partners, which provides competent and ready forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Cecil Elliott)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2024
    Date Posted: 06.22.2024 10:19
    Photo ID: 8491899
    VIRIN: 240621-A-JU958-5998
    Resolution: 6413x4275
    Size: 4.05 MB
    Location: RUKLA, LT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army helps Lithuanian cadets honor Forest Brothers with land navigation event [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Cecil Elliott II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    First Team
    XVIII ABN Corps
    VCorps
    Live the Legend
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe

