U.S. Army helps Lithuanian cadets honor Forest Brothers with land navigation event

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Zackery Garcia, a civil affairs noncommissioned officer assigned to the 415th Civil Affairs Battalion, supporting 1st Cavalry Division, and Max Janavičius, a linguist, tally up scores of each Lithuanian cadet group for the U.S. Army body land navigation station honoring the Forest Brothers held in the Padauguva Forest near Rukla, Lithuania, June 21, 2024. The Forest Brothers were a group of partisans who fought Soviet insurgents from 1944 to 1953 during the occupation of the Baltic States. The 1st Cavalry Division’s mission is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, strengthening interoperability with NATO allies and regional security partners, which provides competent and ready forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Sgt. Jessica Barnett)

