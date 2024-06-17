Provincial Government of Batanes hosts dedication ceremony for disaster relief warehouse with 130th Engineer Brigade

U.S. Army engineers with the 523rd Engineer Support Company, 84th Engineer Battalion, 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, conduct a dedication ceremony for a disaster relief warehouse they built with the Armed Forces of the Philippines, 513th Engineer Construction Battalion, 51st Engineer Brigade, who were also in attendance in Itbayat, Philippines, June 17, 2024. Salaknib is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Devin Davis)

