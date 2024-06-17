U.S. Army engineers with the 523rd Engineer Support Company, 84th Engineer Battalion, 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, conduct a dedication ceremony for a disaster relief warehouse they built with the Armed Forces of the Philippines, 513th Engineer Construction Battalion, 51st Engineer Brigade, who were also in attendance in Itbayat, Philippines, June 17, 2024. Salaknib is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Devin Davis)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2024 22:30
|Photo ID:
|8491619
|VIRIN:
|240617-A-JL197-1126
|Resolution:
|6744x4496
|Size:
|1.57 MB
|Location:
|PH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Provincial Government of Batanes hosts dedication ceremony for disaster relief warehouse with 130th Engineer Brigade [Image 19 of 19], by SPC Devin Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Provincial Government of Batanes hosts dedication ceremony for disaster relief warehouse with 130th Engineer Brigade
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT