    Provincial Government of Batanes hosts dedication ceremony for disaster relief warehouse with 130th Engineer Brigade [Image 12 of 19]

    Provincial Government of Batanes hosts dedication ceremony for disaster relief warehouse with 130th Engineer Brigade

    PHILIPPINES

    06.17.2024

    Photo by Spc. Devin Davis 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army engineers with the 523rd Engineer Support Company, 84th Engineer Battalion, 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, conduct a dedication ceremony for a disaster relief warehouse they built with the Armed Forces of the Philippines, 513th Engineer Construction Battalion, 51st Engineer Brigade, who were also in attendance in Itbayat, Philippines, June 17, 2024. Salaknib is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Devin Davis)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2024
    Date Posted: 06.21.2024 22:30
    Location: PH
