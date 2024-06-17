U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer from the 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron takes off at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 21 2024, in support of a Bomber Task Force mission. BTF missions demonstrate lethality and interoperability in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Audree Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2024 19:51
|Photo ID:
|8491440
|VIRIN:
|240621-F-VX152-1058
|Resolution:
|3246x2162
|Size:
|910.32 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancers take off from Andersen AFB to redeploy back to Ellsworth AFB. [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Audree Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
