37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancers take off from Andersen AFB to redeploy back to Ellsworth AFB.

U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer from the 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron takes off at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 21 2024, in support of a Bomber Task Force mission. BTF missions demonstrate lethality and interoperability in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Audree Campbell)

