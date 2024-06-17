Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancers take off from Andersen AFB to redeploy back to Ellsworth AFB. [Image 3 of 4]

    37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancers take off from Andersen AFB to redeploy back to Ellsworth AFB.

    UNITED STATES

    06.21.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Audree Campbell 

    36th Wing

    U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer from the 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron takes off from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 21 2024, in support of a Bomber Task Force mission. Demonstrating cutting-edge capabilities, forward presence, and commitment to our Allies and partners communicates the U.S.’ resolve in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Audree Campbell)

    Date Taken: 06.21.2024
    Date Posted: 06.21.2024 19:51
    VIRIN: 240621-F-VX152-1078
    PACAF
    Global Strike Command
    INDOPACOM
    bomber task force pacific
    BTF 24-6

