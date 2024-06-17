37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancers take off from Andersen AFB to redeploy back to Ellsworth AFB.

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron prepare the B-1B Lancer for take off at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 21 2024, in support of a Bomber Task Force mission. USINDOPACOM is committed to the vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Audree Campbell)

