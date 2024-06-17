Bomber Task Force 24-6 mission continues

Senior Airman Kevin Bohon, 28th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron assistant dedicated crew chief, performs checks on a B-1B Lancer after landing at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 20, 2024, in support of a Bomber Task Force mission. Bomber missions demonstrate lethality and interoperability in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)
