    Bomber Task Force 24-6 mission continues [Image 4 of 5]

    Bomber Task Force 24-6 mission continues

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    06.20.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen 

    28th Bomb Wing

    Senior Airman Kevin Bohon, 28th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron assistant dedicated crew chief, performs checks on a B-1B Lancer after landing at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 20, 2024, in support of a Bomber Task Force mission. Bomber missions demonstrate lethality and interoperability in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)

    Date Taken: 06.20.2024
    Date Posted: 06.21.2024 19:32
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bomber Task Force 24-6 mission continues [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Jake Jacobsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Global Strike Command
    Bomber
    INDOPACOM
    bomber task force pacific
    BTF 24-6

