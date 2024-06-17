Bomber Task Force 24-6 mission continues

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron from Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, flys over Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 20, 2024, in support of a Bomber Task Force mission. Bomber missions contribute to joint force lethality and deter aggression in the Indo-Pacific by demonstrating USAF ability to operate anywhere in the world at any time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)
