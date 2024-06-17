Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bomber Task Force 24-6 mission continues [Image 2 of 5]

    Bomber Task Force 24-6 mission continues

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    06.20.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen 

    28th Bomb Wing

    A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron from Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, flys over Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 20, 2024, in support of a Bomber Task Force mission. Bomber missions contribute to joint force lethality and deter aggression in the Indo-Pacific by demonstrating USAF ability to operate anywhere in the world at any time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)

    Date Taken: 06.20.2024
    Date Posted: 06.21.2024 19:32
    Photo ID: 8491372
    VIRIN: 240620-F-HX125-1019
    Resolution: 4485x2990
    Size: 4.88 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bomber Task Force 24-6 mission continues [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Jake Jacobsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Global Strike Command
    Bomber
    INDOPACOM
    bomber task force pacific
    BTF 24-6

